You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation's journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

President Trump’s latest attempt to curtail legal immigration was thwarted this past weekend when a federal judge temporarily blocked a rule that would bar immigrants who can’t pay for health insurance from entering the country. But the policy will be heard by the court again later this month, and there’s no doubt that further legislation making life much harder for immigrants will be coming down the pipeline soon. Ad Policy

Now’s the time to support immigrant families. This week’s Take Action Now gives you three ways to fight for a humane and just immigration system in the United States.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Detained immigrants with legal representation are more than twice as likely as unrepresented immigrants to obtain legal relief. Donate to the Immigration Advocates Network to help immigrants receive critical counsel.

GOT SOME TIME?

Next week, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments to determine the fate of the 700,000 DACA recipients. Dreamers will be marching to DC to demand that the Supreme Court allow them to remain in their homes. Check out United We Dream’s map to find a #HomeIsHere rally in your community and go show your support next Tuesday.

READY TO DIG IN?

As the Trump administration continues to concoct new plans to revoke immigrants’ rights, building local power to defend those most vulnerable is crucial. Reach out to Cosecha to learn about how you can organize with your neighbors to protect immigrants in your community.