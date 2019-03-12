You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

After the House of Representatives held its first hearing on gun violence in more than a decade, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced that the Senate Judiciary Committee would hold an equally rare hearing on gun control legislation. The committee members will discuss “red flag” laws, which allow courts to prevent potentially dangerous individuals from obtaining deadly weapons. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now shows you how to get involved with the fight for gun control ahead of the hearing.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Under President Trump, the Environmental Protection Agency has launched an all-out assault on the Clean Water Act, which protects drinking water from dangerous pollutants. Sign this petition telling newly confirmed Administrator Andrew Wheeler to protect the CWA, or call Wheeler directly at 202-564-4700.

GOT SOME TIME?

In addition to “red flag” legislation, the Senate is considering a bill already passed by the House that would expand the national background-check system. Use this form to write a letter to your Senator demanding they help pass this bill, then place calls to members of the Judiciary Committee asking them to support a red-flag bill.

READY TO DIG IN?

Founded in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting last year, March for Our Lives continues to do critical work organizing protests and pushing elected officials on gun reform. The small signs of progress in the debate over gun control laws mean it’s a great time to get involved with a local March chapter or start a new one in your area.