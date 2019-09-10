You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

This past weekend, President Trump again used Twitter to upend international diplomacy by announcing his cancellation of a secret meeting with the Taliban that was the result of long-running peace talks in Afghanistan. The United States has been in a state of endless war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades now, and Trump’s latest antics are another reminder that we need to push for peace. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now gives you two ways to advocate for peace, plus one way to help flip a critical congressional seat in North Carolina.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

The United States maintains more than 800 military bases in foreign countries compared to just 70 by all the rest of the world’s countries combined! In a letter to the Trump administration, a new coalition of peace groups is demanding legislation that would force the Pentagon to be more transparent about these bases; read and share the letter and add your name.

GOT SOME TIME?

Today is election day in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district, where a court demanded a do-over election after allegations of voter fraud and suppression emerged in last year’s midterms. You can phone bank today for the Democrat in the race, Dan McCready, who has a real chance of flipping the seat blue. Visit McCready’s website to volunteer.

READY TO DIG IN?

Peace Action has been working since 1957 to end the United States’ endless series of military actions, from Vietnam to the Global War on Terror. You can sign up for its Alert Network to be notified when there’s a march or protest you can attend, and use its Town Hall Toolkit to push your elected official on US interventionism the next time they’re in town.