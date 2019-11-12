Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

Democrats enjoyed some promising wins in last week’s elections, gaining complete control of the Virginia government for the first time in a generation and taking the governor’s seat in Kentucky. Now, with less than a year to go before the 2020 elections, it’s crucial that we fight to protect people’s right to have their votes counted. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now gives you three ways to make sure the 2020 election is secure, fair, and democratic.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

With the 2020 presidential election on the horizon, the need for election security is more urgent than ever. Without funding to address pressing security issues, at least 16 million Americans could be voting on paperless machines. That means no paper ballot backups that can be audited to confirm electronic tallies. Sign the Brennan Center’s petition to tell Congress to fund election security now.

GOT SOME TIME?

In the coming weeks, the House will be voting on the Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore key protections of the Voting Rights Act dismantled by the Supreme Court in 2013. Visit your representative’s office in person to tell them why these protections matter to you, or use Common Cause’s template to tell your representatives to vote to #RestoreTheVOTE. With voter purges and other suppression tactics jeopardizing our democracy across the country, the importance of this bill can’t be overstated.

READY TO DIG IN?

Voters across the country face suppression tactics, confusing laws, inconsistent standards, and poor voting infrastructure when they go to the polls. Sign up to be an Election Protection volunteer on election day to help guard against these assaults on voters’ rights.