At a political rally on Saturday, President Trump ramped up his extremist position on abortion, spreading a baseless conspiracy theory about abortion clinic doctors murdering children after they are born—”the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby,” he said, to a roaring crowd. Trump’s fear-mongering about the right to choose is only going to make abortion harder and more dangerous to access. Ad Policy

Luckily, groups across the country are fighting back. This week’s Take Action Now gives you three ways to get involved in the fight to defend abortion access.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Women have been fighting for equal rights for a long time, but Trump’s agenda makes building grassroots power more urgent than ever. Cecile Richards, the former president of Planned Parenthood, has founded a new organization called Supermajority with activists Alicia Garza and Ai-jen Poo, where members will contribute to a mass movement of on-the-ground organizing for women’s rights. Sign up here to become a founding member.

GOT SOME TIME?

Pro-choice advocates in the House and the Senate took the fight to the right this year by introducing the EACH Woman Act. The law would end the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits insurance funding from being used for abortion. Having the House pass this act would send a strong message to the anti-choice right, so call your representative today and urge them to vote for it. The act already has 100 cosponsors.

READY TO DIG IN?

Anti-choice extremists have gone so far as to establish fake abortion clinics, or “crisis pregnancy centers,” across the country. The Supreme Court has enshrined the right for these “clinics” to exist but we can still fight back: use ReproAction’s clinic database and toolkit to start a campaign to protest and get these phony clinics out of your community, or become a Planned Parenthood Defender to stay connected to actions across the country.