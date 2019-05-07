You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Over the weekend, hostilities between Israel and Gaza erupted into their most violent armed confrontation since 2014. The two sides have since reached a tentative ceasefire. This violent exchange comes as Israel has made unprecedented encroachments into the Gaza strip, as the reelection of Benjamin Netanyahu has cemented the country’s anti-Arab conservative government. Ad Policy

This week’s Take Action Now shows you how to organize against the US government’s support of the Israeli occupation.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Earlier this year, after Airbnb started listing rentals in occupied Palestinian territories, Jewish Voice for Peace led a successful campaign that pressured it to end the practice. Now JVP is targeting Bookings.com for the same practice: Sign the petition today.

GOT SOME TIME?

Rep. Betty McCollum has introduced legislation in the House that would aim to prohibit U.S. funds from being used for the “military detention, interrogation, abuse, or ill-treatment” of children anywhere as well as authorizing funds to monitor human rights abuses and to provide physical, psychological, and emotional rehabilitation to Palestinian child victims of Israel’s military detention system. Read up on the act and call your representative to ask them to support it.

READY TO DIG IN?

Shifting the administration’s entrenched opposition to Palestinian rights will take dedicated grassroots organizing. Use this action guide from the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights to learn how you can help mobilize support in Congress for justice and equality for the Palestinian people.