You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation's journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

In the space of 24 hours, the United States saw 30 people die in two mass shootings in a WalMart in El Paso, Texas, and in a busy section of downtown Dayton, Ohio. In El Paso, the shooter wrote about stopping an “invasion” of the United States by people of color. Ad Policy

These needless deaths must end: We need to act now to stop gun violence and root out white supremacy. This week’s Take Action Now is devoted to that fight.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week, whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

The United States used to have an assault weapons ban, but a Republican-led Congress let it expire more than a decade ago. Now’s the time to show we want these dangerous weapons off our streets: sign the Brady United petition today and share it on social media with the hashtag #EnoughIsEnough.

GOT SOME TIME?

The House of Representatives passed a bill mandating universal background checks months ago with bipartisan support, but Mitch McConnell won’t bring it to the Senate floor for a vote. Text CHECKS to 64433 to get involved, then email and call your senators urging them to demand a vote on this critical legislation.

READY TO DIG IN?

To deeply support the gun reform movement, join the Gun Sense Action Network, a close-knit group of dedicated activists that make targeted outreach calls each week to voters and volunteers. You can also keep your eye out for events, actions and vigils hosted by Everytown in the wake of these tragedies.