“Idlib today is home to more than 2.2 million Syrians, 1.5 million of whom were evacuated here under deals negotiated with rebel forces by the Syrian government and its allies,” Abdullah added. “It is a dense population in a relatively small piece of land. Anywhere a bomb lands, a massacre will be the result. Last week 40 people were killed after a mortar hit a market.” Current Issue View our current issue

“The battle for Idlib will be soaked in blood,” the 31-year-old journalist told me.

Between 2015 and 2018, Idlib was considered a “de-escalation zone.” Every time Syrian forces and its allies seized a city, civilians, rebel fighters, and their families who had survived bombardment were forced to choose between “reconciliation” with the Syrian government and evacuation to Idlib. It was an excruciating choice, since reconciliation meant surrender to government forces, which carried with it the risk of imprisonment and worse, including torture and execution.

Today, these same civilians who were previously evacuated to Idlib are trying to find an exit strategy. Unsurprisingly, their options are few.

Majd, a 24-year-old from Ghouta, spoke to me from the Syrian-Turkish border. The borders have been closed since 2014, and Turkish border guards have killed several hundred people trying to cross in the past couple of years, but Majd is willing to take the risk (like several of the people I talked to, he requested that only his first name be used).

“Six months ago I was evacuated from eastern Ghouta with my mother, and I knew this battle in Idlib was going to happen eventually. But I did not think it was going to happen so fast. This time there will be no Idlib to be evacuated to. And I don’t want to experience again what I lived through in Ghouta.” Majd paid a smuggler $750 to be taken into Turkey. He has been waiting for a clear passage for almost a week now.

Yasser, a media activist and a resident of the Idlib village of Hass, told me, “Many people are consoling themselves with the idea that Turkey will protect them. Turkey recently sent military vehicles and soldiers and built a wall on the outskirts of Idlib to separate rebel forces from Syrian government troops. The general feeling is that Turkey will do something and Idlib is not isolated like Ghouta and Dera’a. No one wants to think about the possibilities if Turkey leaves. People are clinging to their last and only straw of hope.”

Yasser continues, “To be honest with you, I am not scared. Over the past seven years we have seen everything from this government. Chemical weapons. Barrel bombs. Scud missiles. What else is going to happen? For now, we don’t know what is going to happen. I am really trying not to think about it.” He tries to emphasize his point by sending me a photo of his shisha pipe, along with a selfie with his friend.

When I ask about the possibility of reconciliation, I receive mixed views. Hadi Abdullah, for example, believes that people here, especially those who were displaced from other parts of Syria like himself, will never reconcile with the Syrian government. “If this is something they would consider, then they would have done that and stayed within their areas and would not have come here,” he said. He believes that people will fight until the very end. This is the last battle.

But Yasser, although he is vehemently against the reconciliation process, admits that his father is willing to reconcile. “He doesn’t want to be killed,” Yasser told me. “He lived through what happened in Idlib during the 1980s [when the government of Hafez al-Assad, Bashar al-Assad’s father, killed thousands of civilians during the ruthless suppression of an Islamist insurgency]. He knows that this government is capable of killing thousands. He is scared.”

Dr. Bassel, a leading surgeon in Ma’arat al-Nu’man hospital, shares the sense of pessimism. “They have been sending people here to this one piece of land so that they can get rid of them all at once. Anyone who is not willing to reconcile with the Syrian government is currently located in this small piece of land. What would stop them from killing all of us?”