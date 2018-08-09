Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

The last time Fadwa Mahmoud heard the voice of her son, Maher, she was bustling around the kitchen, cooking. She had planned to go to the airport to meet her husband, but had decided instead to stay home, in Damascus, and prepare lunch. Ad Policy

“‘We are in the car, we are coming. I’ve just picked up Dad at the airport,’ Maher told me,” said Fadwa, describing her phone conversation. “After a few minutes, I called him back. The phone was disconnected. It wasn’t until nighttime I realized they were detained.”

Today, Fadwa, 63, splits her time between Berlin, Germany, and Geitawi, a Greek Orthodox neighborhood in Beirut, Lebanon. She still wears a necklace given to her by her husband, and the torment of the last six years appears deeply etched in her face. Her son, Maher, and her husband, Abdulaziz Al-Kheir, disappeared on September 20, 2012, at the Damascus airport exit. She has no idea whether they are dead or alive.

In recent months, as the government of President Bashar al-Assad has regained control of much of Syria from opposition forces, attention has begun to shift to the displaced and the disappeared. In 2017, motivated by the fight of women’s movements such as the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo in Argentina, the Women in Black in Serbia, and the Families of the Disappeared in Algeria and Lebanon, Fadwa, together with other Syrian women, founded Families for Freedom, a grassroots movement that aims to give a voice to the relatives of the detainees and the disappeared. Led by women from affected families, and supported by three Syrian human-rights organizations—Women Now for Development, The Syria Campaign, and Dawlaty—the group hopes to reach the “sisters, sons, and people who believe in humanity” and who are disappointed by governments and international institutions, according to Bissan Fakih, the group’s communications officer.

The women, hailing from various regions of Syria, work mostly outside the war-torn country, in Lebanon, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, and the UK. They drive around European capitals in a rented bus adorned with photos of their missing relatives, trying to raise awareness, and will be holding memorials in a number of cities on August 30 to commemorate the International Day of the Disappeared.

“We are not political, we are not the opposition, and we are not loyalist. We are families, just families,” Fadwa said. “We want to know the fate of our relatives.”

“Our stance is against enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention by the Syrian regime and all parties involved in the conflict,” she explained. Current Issue View our current issue