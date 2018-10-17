Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

After seven years of war, the deaths of as many as 400,000 civilians, and the displacement of half its population, Syria entered a new phase of the conflict on Monday that some analysts see as a major step toward ending the bloodshed.

First the military development: Rebel forces, including Islamist radicals, have pulled their tanks and heavy artillery away from the provincial borders of their last stronghold, in Idlib, the northern province packed with 3 million people, half of them displaced from other regions of Syria.

The context for the withdrawals was a political deal between Turkey and Russia, under which both powers became guarantors of the security of the province. Turkish forces will patrol from a dozen newly fortified observation posts on the Idlib side of the provincial border and Russia from 10 posts on the Assad-regime side.

The agreement reached on September 17 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, required the withdrawal of heavy weapons by Monday, and now a 10-mile-wide heavy-weapons exclusion zone on the Idlib side appears to be in place.

Internationally labeled terror groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the successor to the Al Qaeda–linked Jabhat al-Nusra, were among those complying. “The terrorist-designated groups withdrew their weapons from the DMZ,” said Col. Fateh Hassoun, the rebel forces’ representative in negotiations among Turkey, Russia, and Iran known as the Astana process. He said at least 100 pieces of equipment were withdrawn, two-thirds of them belonging to the National Liberation Front, an umbrella group for moderate rebels, and one-third from HTS. Now security is in Turkish hands.

"There isn't any guarantee that the regime will not spoil this agreement, except for Russian guarantees, which are not better than the regime's," Hassoun said. "However, our real guarantee is Turkey and the fact that there is the agreement. Add to this that Turkey is enhancing its military buildup in the area, and its political and military leadership say they will protect it."

Not every rebel group is celebrating. “To be honest, our opinion isn’t important. Things are progressing whether we like it or not,” said a spokesman for one group who asked not to be identified by name.