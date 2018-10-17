Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Last August, Germany’s social democratic foreign minister, Heiko Maas, took to the pages of the German business daily Handelsblatt to respond to the most recent spate of inflammatory tweets from the White House by calling for a more “balanced partnership” between the United States and the European Union. The concrete issue behind Maas’ commentary was the American withdrawal in May from the multilateral nuclear deal, which will soon compel all American allies to either cut ties with Iranian banks or face possible sanctions and countermeasures themselves. But the article’s most eye-catching suggestion was for the creation of a new global payments system that could rival the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT—the world’s dominant international bank transfer network. Ad Policy

SWIFT’s infrastructure lurks behind almost all of the world’s cross-border transactions, but it functions more like the WhatsApp of global finance. Banks do not transfer funds or settle accounts via SWIFT; instead, they communicate their payment orders through SWIFT’s secure data channels and then reflect the payment requests via separate correspondent accounts they maintain with one another. Money crisscrosses the globe, but only in accounting terms.

Popular culture on both sides of the Atlantic conventionally portrays SWIFT as a long arm of the American security state. Tellingly, when Amazon recently revived Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for an age of anti-terrorism and binge watching, Ryan had left Wall Street for the CIA in order to monitor SWIFT transactions in the Middle East.

But far from being run by operatives in Langley, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication is a cooperative society under Belgian law located on the edges of a lush park on the Southern outskirts of Brussels. Founded in 1973 at the urging of a pair of Dutch and French bankers, the Society sought to develop common standards for financial transactions for a new age of floating exchange rates and the free global movement of capital after the collapse of the Bretton Woods system. When the network went live in 1977, SWIFT processed around 10 million transactions (“messages”) from mostly European and American banks. By 1989, the number of messages had exploded to almost 300 million, and today, its system fires more than five billion messages around the globe every year.

SWIFT was in the first instance a construct of European banking, only grudgingly adopted by American banks that had initially sought to impose their own proprietary standards. Outsized American influence over the network is a very recent phenomenon. In fact, when the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF) first approached SWIFT in the early 1990s with a request for information, SWIFT’s CEO Lenny Schrank shrugged it off confidently: “We don’t do subpoenas.”