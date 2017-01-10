Most Popular

“I have never witnessed anything to suggest that Senator Sessions is anything other than a dedicated public servant and a decent man,” Collins told committee members, before repeating talking points that claim Sessions “is not motivated by racial animus.”

Alabama civil rights advocates, who know Sessions and his record, beg to differ.

“Despite 30 years of our nation moving forward on inclusion and against hate, Jeff Sessions has failed to change his ways,” says Benard Simelton, the president of the Alabama State Conference of the NAACP. “He’s been a threat to desegregation and the Voting Rights Act and remains a threat to all of our civil rights, including the right to live without the fear of police brutality.”

Mainers disagree, as well, with the decision of their Senator to step up as a leading proponent of the Sessions selection. “Collins’s offices in Portland and Bangor were packed with protesters this morning,” Maine Public Radio reported Tuesday morning. “They are calling on Collins to withdraw her support for Jeff Sessions, the Alabama senator Donald Trump has nominated for U.S. Attorney General.”

“Senator Collins is leading the fight to confirm the most racist, homophobic, anti-woman, anti-immigrant person we could possible imagine to be the defender of the U.S. Constitution,” complained former Maine State Representative Diane Russell.

"Whether it is women's rights, minority rights, gay rights or marijuana legalization, Maine has led the way," explained Russell. "Sessions has been a long-time staunch opponent of Maine values. Make no mistake, if confirmed as AG, his interpretation of the law will harm Maine people here at home."

“Whether it is women’s rights, minority rights, gay rights or marijuana legalization, Maine has led the way,” explained Russell. “Sessions has been a long-time staunch opponent of Maine values. Make no mistake, if confirmed as AG, his interpretation of the law will harm Maine people here at home.”

The truth is that Susan Collins has never been so outspoken or effective a dissenter as former Maine Republican senators such as Margaret Chase Smith and Olympia Snowe. She has always been more steadily conservative and rigorously partisan than the moderates of the past. During the Bush and Obama presidencies, her partisanship repeatedly got the better of Collins. And even on those occasions when she has broken with party leaders, she rarely has done so with the clarity or consistency displayed by principled Republicans such as Charles Mathias during the Nixon, Ford, and Reagan administrations.

While Mathias was referred to as “the conscience of the Senate,” Collins was anything but conscientious when she chose not merely to support Sessions but to champion his nomination to serve as the nation’s chief law-enforcement officer.