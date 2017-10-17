Most Popular

And then there is Corker’s record as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In his nearly three years as chairman, Corker has repeatedly endorsed the most hard-line positions, calling for greater US intervention (in Syria, in Ukraine, in Libya, in Yemen), while energetically trying to undermine President Obama’s signature foreign-policy achievement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the Iran nuclear deal.

In 2015, during hearings on whether to approve the Iranian nuclear agreement, Corker accused then–Secretary of State John Kerry of being “fleeced” by the Iranians. He voted against the deal in 2015 and today is leading the effort (along with Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton) to undermine the deal, making it easier for the administration to reapply sanctions on Iran should it continue to carry out its ballistic-missile program (a program that was not subject to the terms of the original JCPOA).

Corker has also been a leading proponent for arming both the so-called “moderate” Syrian rebels as well as for sending lethal weapons to non-NATO member Ukraine.

All the while, in his capacity as SFRC chairman, Corker enforced the ruinous bipartisan foreign policy orthodoxy by structuring hearings in such a way as to rarely—if ever—allow room for dissenting option. As The Nation noted in March, under Corker’s watch, “congressional hearings merely function as a high-end salon for the foreign-policy establishment’s chattering class, enforcing conformity of opinion and narrowing the scope of acceptable policy options available to the president.”

But perhaps there is time for Corker to act on his newfound courage to challenge the powers that be. The Atlantic’s James Fallows writes that it is what Corker does next that matters; the Twitter spat, says Fallows, “most definitely should not be the last step for Corker. If he believes what he says, then as the chairman of the relevant committee in the Senate he has important tools to use. He can issue subpoenas and summon executive branch witnesses as soon as he can get his colleagues back in town. He can draft legislation about the procedure, the grounds, and the justifications before the U.S. commits troops to war.”

But given what we know about Corker’s record, that seems unlikely. But who knows? Trump just may yet bring out the best in the junior senator from Tennessee.