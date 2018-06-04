Most Popular

In a typical individual arbitration, the company orchestrates the proceedings, so even workers protesting, say, the top manager’s racial epithets or the company’s wage theft schemes will be judged by a tribunal controlled by the alleged abuser. By contrast, in a class action, workers collaboratively challenge violations in a transparent public arena. But without the ability to pool claims together, poorer workers face daunting financial barriers due to high litigation costs. So the Epic Systems ruling renders workers virtually defenseless, as long as they are barred from banding together on a claim.

Faced with such high barriers to justice, McNichols says, “being able to have that leverage that they can exert when they’re acting in concert with one another is critical to them to be able to access their rights.” And bosses have much less to fear for flouting labor standards, explains McNichols, when arbitration contracts provide “a way of employers getting around all of the hard-fought, hard-won worker protections that exist across different statutes.… you waive it on your first day on the job.” Current Issue View our current issue

Forcing workers to sign arbitration agreements is already a widespread practice; binding arbitration contracts are estimated to cover some 80 percent of private-sector employees by 2024. The Epic Systems ruling “will leave more than 85 million workers subject to mandatory arbitration agreements with class and collective action waivers,” according to the EPI.

The case is especially relevant for the future of the enforcement of the National Labor Relations Act, as the ruling turns on the question of whether federal workplace rights also extend to taking legal action as a collective. The Court sided with the bosses, ruling that, outside of the union context, the nation’s central labor law doesn’t allow workers to band together to fight labor violations affecting a whole workplace. The impact will be compounded by a parallel ruling in a separate Supreme Court case, Janus v. AFSCME, which is expected to stifle unions’ ability to effectively represent workplaces in collective-bargaining agreements. While unions will suffer from that ruling, the Century Foundation’s Moshe Marvit points out that Epic Systems threatens “to destroy the protections that non-union workers currently enjoy for actions taken short of filing lawsuits.” The perverse reading of labor law by “Gorsuch and his conservative billionaire backers…places workers’ concerns on wage theft, racial discrimination, sexual harassment, immigration, safety issues, and other matters beyond the NLRA’s purview.”

The MeToo movement has highlighted another common use of legal gags imposed on workers: Non-disclosure agreements and forced-arbitration systems are a convenient tool for sIlencing the claims of survivors, forcing them to agree to a settlement check and a lifetime of silence. Recently legislation and policies have been proposed to curtail the use of mandatory arbitration in consumer and sexual-harassment claims, but the Epic Systems ruling highlights how the assault on access to justice is at risk for all workers as well.

“There’s never been a more important time for worker advocates to really speak up and to demand something of government,” McNichols says, “so that labor and employment rights don’t get so marginalized that there’s no path back…to meaningful protections.” With the nation’s courtrooms now closing off to workers’ rights, the labor movement’s ability to hold employers accountable might soon hinge instead on the ultimate judgement at the ballot box: “We absolutely have to demand that we have folks in office who prioritize these issues above and beyond all else.”

For now, the high court has outsourced its judicial duties to the quasi-tribunals of corporate America; its verdict is that the struggle for justice at work is simply none of the public’s business.