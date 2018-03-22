Things are where we wanted them to be.

These cutouts—blue—on the city, spread

Like holes in the folds of a map: I walk

Into them, little frames of a sequence

In which I am a person touring swimming

Pools. Perhaps I feel something pass.

Perhaps I’ve begun to gather something

That seems elusive only because I can’t

Turn away. At the base of this pool, empty

But for a pile of leaves and Robert Moses

Sliding out from under my reach—as I fall—

Slipping pool lights into my eyes: like crystals,

They color inside themselves, a blue which

Clears the second the light leaves them. Ad Policy