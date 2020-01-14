“Trump, former aides said, has burned with a desire to
erase Obama’s foreign policy legacy and prove himself
a superior Commander-in-Chief.”
—The Washington Post
I couldn’t abide one simple fact:
Obama had bin Laden whacked.
So first I took out al-Baghdadi,
A really bigger, badder baddie.
By making Suleimani dead,
In killings I would surge ahead.
Obama’s White House stay is done,
And I’m the winner, two to one.