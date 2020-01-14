“Trump, former aides said, has burned with a desire to

erase Obama’s foreign policy legacy and prove himself

a superior Commander-in-Chief.”

—The Washington Post

I couldn’t abide one simple fact:

Obama had bin Laden whacked.

So first I took out al-Baghdadi,

A really bigger, badder baddie.

By making Suleimani dead,

In killings I would surge ahead.

Obama’s White House stay is done,

And I'm the winner, two to one.