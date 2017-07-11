Most Popular

2 Stop Insulting Donald Trump

But student journalists are uniquely positioned to fill the hole created by the decline of local news. When major news explodes on campuses and nearby communities, student journalists like Palmer are often the first on the scene. In the hours before national reporters arrive, student journalists have already filed a story and are often working on the next. Journalists from the national media are often parachuted into hot-spots to cover communities with which they have no connection. They scramble and latch on to the sensational narratives that focus on violence and the most extreme elements.

As a reporter in Baltimore, I quickly realized that native Baltimoreans were far more receptive to talking to local reporters, even if they were students. As privileged student journalists, we may not have personally experienced the structural racism, entrenched poverty, and police violence that catalyzed the Uprising. But we’re part of the community. Students and residents have helped each other dig their cars out of piles of snow, attended community meetings to demand a living wage and healthcare for campus workers, and volunteered at the same local food banks to serve those experiencing homelessness. Many student journalists become permanent residents of their communities, and they care about their neighbors.

Colleges in rural America have long been covering the local anxieties that, thanks to the national rural coverage gap, masked Trump’s rise. Student journalists at the University of Iowa’s paper The Daily Iowan, recently covered a Trump speech and spoke with voters, one Iowan to another. The paper’s editors have created spaces, increasingly rare, where students on both sides of the political divide can enter into sane dialogue. In West Virginia, Marshall University’s student newspaper, The Parthenon, has consistently covered the opioid epidemic, which has ravaged rural communities across the United States. It has highlighted bills introduced by Senator Joe Manchin to fight the epidemic, taught the student body about naloxone, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, and published editorials exposing the ease with which students can access prescription drugs. GET A DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION FOR JUST $12! Subscribe Ready to Fight Back? Sign Up For Take Action Now

Journalists on college campuses are uniquely positioned to cover emerging social movements and to translate what young people are thinking to an older audience. In the aftermath of the election, an outpouring of social activism gripped the United States, especially among young people. Johns Hopkins saw dozens of protests calling for divestment from fossil fuels, better healthcare for graduate students, and an explosion of anti-Trump resistance. Like student newspapers across the country, The News-Letter was frequently the first to record these new forms of activism.

Student journalists are working hard to fill gaps in local coverage, so why haven’t major media outlets made a serious effort to work with and support them? Creating long-term ties between major news outfits and student news organizations would do more than help plug the ever-widening coverage gap—it would help train the next generation. Short-term programs like The New York Times’ Student Journalism Institute and professional development seminars and conferences that publications like the Chronicle of Higher Education and The Nation host are great, but they’re not enough. With slashed budgets at school-sponsored newspapers and the decline of advertising revenue hurting independent outlets, these partnerships make sense for student newspapers, too.

There are many ways these partnerships could look: Whether directly publishing students’ stories on their websites, paying student journalists to cover breaking news, or providing mentoring and training, national news organizations have a role to play.

Palmer argues that student journalists understand what’s happening on college campuses and what young people value better than anyone else. The major media should take advantage of that expertise. “When they bring guests on the major news networks, it’s always the same kind of people with a million degrees, and they’re just giving their talking points that they’ve rehearsed,” she said. “It would be a good idea to get younger voices on the air. They shouldn’t have just one point of view.”

Some commentators, like the Nieman Journalism Lab’s Joshua Benton and The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson, have argued that local news seems to be irreversibly moribund, but they have overlooked in their otherwise apt analyses the incredible work done by student journalists. As the news industry becomes increasingly concentrated in major metropolitan centers, creating partnerships with student journalists should be a key aspect of a national organization’s strategy to cover the rest of the United States. Believe me, student journalists are ready.