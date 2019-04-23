You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

As Capitol Hill buzzes with talk of the Mueller Report, the Trump administration is ratcheting up tensions with multiple countries overseas. As part of its long-standing campaign against Iran, the administration imposed further sanctions on the country’s oil exports this week. At the same time, Trump has vetoed a Senate resolution that would have pulled U.S. funding from the devastating Saudi war in Yemen. Ad Policy

The history of U.S. military intervention is long and bloody; it doesn’t need to get longer. This week’s Take Action Now gives you three ways to oppose the Trump administration’s warlike tendencies.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Trump hasn’t stopped undermining our relations with Iran since he pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal, and intervention looks more likely than ever. Sign this petition in support of Senator Tom Udall’s bill that would help block Trump from taking military action in Iran.

GOT SOME TIME?

On April 16, Trump used the second veto of his presidency to dismiss the Senate’s vote restricting U.S. support for the Saudi bombing campaign in Yemen. Bernie Sanders is calling for the Senate to override that veto with a two-thirds vote. Now is the time to call your senators and urge them to stand up to Trump’s abuse of executive power.

READY TO DIG IN?

Though the U.S. military presence spans the globe, you can still meaningfully organize against it in your community. Seek out involvement with local chapters of national peace-movement organizations like Massachusetts Peace Action and Peace Action New York State, which run volunteer-led campaigns against military aggression, or use the Global Campaign Against Military Spending’s organizing handbook to initiate a campaign of your own. You can also attend upcoming peace movement conferences in New York City and Washington, D.C.