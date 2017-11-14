Most Popular

2 Democratic Socialism Is Having a Very Good Year at the Ballot Box

Now the over 215,000 individuals who used AmeriHealth are scrambling. DHS has assured affected Iowans that they will be automatically enrolled into extant programs run by other corporations, but the transition will be abrupt and complicated. Companies like AmeriHealth contract with local providers who actually run services. These providers have contracts with AmeriHealth, but not with the new companies, and now have just weeks to negotiate new contracts. AmeriHealth offered services that the other providers currently don’t, and it’s not easy to scale up so rapidly. The odds of gaps in care for tens of thousands are high. Gaps in care can prove fatal.

Meanwhile, in Maine, voters just resoundingly approved a measure calling for the state to adopt Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. Governor Paul LePage has refused to act on the expansion, though, saying it would harm disabled Mainers. He said, “The last time Maine experimented with Medicaid expansion it…took resources away from our most vulnerable residents—the elderly and the intellectually and physically disabled.” Trying to use disabled individuals as a shield against providing health care to more people, including people with disabilities who might not qualify under Medicaid otherwise, is bad enough, but LePage has a terrible record on caring for the needs of disabled Mainers. Last August, federal audits and local reporting revealed serious neglect in LePage’s Health and and Human Services. First, the state reduced available care for disabled people in crisis (for when individuals feel they pose a threat to themselves or others). State law mandates the maintenance of “adequate” beds for crisis situations, but when a private contractor withdrew from the system, taking two-thirds of the supply with it, the state did nothing. On the flip side, when disabled Mainers were victims of violence, the state didn’t bother even investigating in a third of the cases. Current Issue View our current issue

None of these stories are unique to the three states in question. In many states, especially those now governed under austerity agendas, disability services are always teetering on the edge of being cut.

Disabled individuals and those who care for them are constantly being forced into exhausting battles just to cling to the bare minimum of supports. We saw that all summer as ADAPT and other disability-rights groups fought to save Medicaid at the federal level in DC. But it’s the states that actually run and provide the services, and the systems of administration and distribution of care are collapsing across the country. These looming health crises are, moreover, self-inflicted by failing and flailing state governments.

Good government matters. It matters for individuals who depend on state programs. It matters when state agencies can’t manage partnerships with corporate entities. It matters because a well-run state can maximize autonomy, agency, and independence. When states can’t fund and manage programs or communicate changes to residents, the harms spread quickly through large swaths of the population.

There are going to be 200,000 Iowans thrown into new programs. Seventy thousand Mainers are waiting for Medicaid. Ten thousand Oklahomans are terrified of being forced into nursing homes. We cannot allow our states to fail those for whom effective state government is the only answer. In their frenzy over tax cuts and austerity, too many state governments are betraying the people they were elected to serve.