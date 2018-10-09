Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

This week we speak to Brenda Tracy about her experience with sports and sexual assault as well as her mission to enlist football teams in the fight against rape. We also ask this outspoken survivor about Brett Kavanaugh, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and the experience of the last several weeks. Ad Policy

We also have some Choice Words about Eric Reid’s return to the NFL, Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards to some athletes and the sports world. All that and more on this week’s Edge of Sports!

