This week we speak to Brenda Tracy about her experience with sports and sexual assault as well as her mission to enlist football teams in the fight against rape. We also ask this outspoken survivor about Brett Kavanaugh, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, and the experience of the last several weeks.
We also have some Choice Words about Eric Reid’s return to the NFL, Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards to some athletes and the sports world. All that and more on this week’s Edge of Sports!
Brenda Tracy
Twitter: @brendatracy24
“That’s My Justice”
Zirin
Eric Reid: Forged in Struggle