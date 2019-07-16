After the impossibility of the movement

of any object through time was raised in light

of the fact that, in time’s smallest unit,

no motion can take place (which is to say,

that any given object in it is at rest, or

if it isn’t, then the unit isn’t actually

the smallest, because it can still be divided

further, specifically: into a time when the object

was in one place, and then the time

just after, when it's in another, and insofar as

any length of time is composed of a finite

number of such smallest units

during which, by definition, no motion

can take place, it follows that no motion

can take place in any aggregate of these

units either—which is to say, the flying arrow

is motionless, a paradox one might

be inclined to dismiss with other oddnesses

that don’t immediately fit our sense

of what is real, or what it profits us to take

seriously, especially in the face of what

we have to face) the need to commit to a new

kind of take on what it means to be

composed, and of how the properties

of the collective won’t by necessity reflect those

of its constituents, paradoxically

arose—the way no atom in my brain tonight

feels on its own capable of wanting to walk out into

the street to see the stars, but together,

they still want to, and it feels miraculous.