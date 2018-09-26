Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

On May 31, 2016, guests at the upscale Metropolitan Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida, complained to management about an altercation in room 311; they’d heard yelling and screaming into the early morning. When cops arrived to investigate at 8 am, they found María Bazán, the wife of Colombian soccer star Pablo Armero, crying, with clumps of hair on the floor around her. Bazán told the police that the couple had been out drinking, and when they returned to their room, Armero wanted to have sex. “No, I’m too tired,” she told him, according to the police report. Armero became forceful—she said he yanked her necklace so forcefully it snapped off, and then grabbed a pair of scissors and cut off her extensions before the cops arrived. Ad Policy Laura Natalia Cruz contributed reporting to this story, which was made possible by a Bringing Home the World fellowship from the International Center for Journalists.

Police arrested Armero for battery and took him into custody that morning. Reports of the assault appeared in local outlets in Florida the next day, and within 24 hours, it was picked up by the Colombian press. Armero was beloved in Colombia for his easygoing demeanor and eccentric dance celebrations. In 2014, he had scored the country’s first World Cup goal in 16 years, helping the men’s team advance to the quarterfinals for the first time. Now, just two summers later, Armero was locked up at the TGK Correctional Center in Miami. His reputation, it seemed, was destroyed.

Except, of course, it wasn’t. Less than a year later, in March 2017, the Colombian national soccer team selected Armero for a series of World Cup qualifying matches. To many, his inclusion in the Colombian squad was a tacit acceptance of domestic abuse. “I don’t share in the opinion that my national team, where my idols play, should include a man who abused his wife,” explained Andrea Guerrero, a prominent sports journalist, during a broadcast. Days later, UN Women said Guerrero had received “constant” death threats since speaking out.

Soccer’s institutions seemed willing to overlook Armero’s crimes, and this was not an aberration. The Colombian defender’s violence recalled a more gruesome case. Bruno Fernandes de Souza, a Brazilian goalkeeper, was convicted in 2010 to 22 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend and feeding her remains to his dogs. After the courts had failed to rule on his appeal for several years, Bruno was briefly released last year. A second-division Brazilian team signed him within a month, and he played in five games to chants of “We are all Bruno.” Related Article The Rise and Fall of the Latin American Left Omar G. Encarnación

Managers are often complicit too, whether it involves shielding abusive players from punishment, or doling out violence themselves. Last year, a leaked video showed Jorge Luis Pinto, Colombia’s national-team coach from 2007 to 2008, beating his daughter during an altercation with her and her then-husband. When she cried to him, “Everyone attacks me; everyone insults me,” he told her, “It’s because you deserve it.”