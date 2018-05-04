Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

We tax cigarettes and alcohol, two legal substances with damaging public-health effects. So why not prescription opioids? Ad Policy

A number of states are asking that question as they look for sources of funding to respond to the opioid crisis, which kills an average of 115 people in America every day. Legislation has been introduced in at least 15 states that would tax prescription painkillers like Vicodin and OxyContin, with most of the legislation introduced in the past year, according to the Associated Press. In most cases the revenue—which could amount to tens of millions of dollars for states each year—would be used to pay for addiction prevention and treatment programs. The rationale is that since opioid manufacturers and distributors helped spark widespread addiction by deceptively advertising and aggressively pushing painkillers, they should help pay for the collective damage. “You’re creating the problem. You’re going to fix it,” one Republican state senator in Montana explained. Related Articles The Formerly Incarcerated Are Becoming Opioid-Overdose First Responders Michelle Chen The Left Needs to Care About the Opioid Crisis Jeremy Saunders Did the Opioid Epidemic Help Donald Trump Win? Zoë Carpenter

Though many of the tax bills have some bipartisan support, few have actually gained enough momentum to become law. That may in part be because of strong opposition from pharmaceutical-industry lobbyists, who argue that taxing prescription opioids would unfairly raise costs for patients with a legitimate need for such drugs. But even among those who criticize the drug industry for its role in the addiction crisis, there is some disagreement about how effective the taxes or fees would be.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Andrew Kolodny, co-director of the Opioid Policy Research Collaborative at Brandeis University’s Heller School for Social Policy and Management, in an e-mail. “Overprescribing is having a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities. With a tax, their price might better reflect their true human and economic cost.”