Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Not many private individuals have been of greater public service, to the United States and the world, than Seymour Myron Hersh. Certainly, no journalist can match his record for the kinds of scoops that—until recently, anyway—have helped to preserve our democracy. Hersh, who, at 81, has just published a memoir simply called Reporter, has single-handedly broken more stories of genuine world-historical significance than any reporter alive (or dead, perhaps). His book is perfectly titled, because—and I say this in admiration—a reporter is all Hersh is. Well, maybe he’s a good husband or father or a decent tennis player, but you won’t learn anything about that in his book. Hersh’s only interest in his 50-plus years of reporting has been to get “the story.” He does not care that he sometimes must rely on anonymous sources or that some of his biggest exclusives have come from mass murderers, tyrants, and war criminals. No less significant, he does not care whether the story causes political problems for the institutions that employ him. He admits that he does occasionally hold things back to retain his sources, but even that is only in the service of future stories. These characteristics have ensured that Hersh has worked at quite a few places.1 Ad Policy

Though our respective careers have had little in common, Hersh and I share a mentor: Izzy Stone, who worked for this magazine from 1939 through 1946 and famously published an independent newsletter, I.F. Stone’s Weekly, from 1953 to 1971. In 1966, shortly after Hersh made it to Washington as a reporter for the Associated Press, Stone called him out of the blue before 6 am on a Sunday to discuss Vietnam. The two men “talked incessantly about how to do better reporting,” and Hersh recalls feeling that he was “in the hands of a master,” adding: “It was to the shame of the mainstream media—and my pipe smoker colleagues in the Pentagon pressroom—that his biweekly reports and analyses as publisher of I.F. Stone’s Weekly were viewed as little more than a nuisance.”2

Hersh took on Stone’s values: complete intellectual independence and reportorial indefatigableness. And once he broke the story of the My Lai massacre for the tiny Dispatch News Service, he persuaded America’s most powerful media institutions to give him the resources to break bigger and bigger ones, especially during his long, troubled tenure at The New York Times. It was a professional marriage made in hell. As Bill Kovach, former Times Washington bureau chief, observed, Hersh was battling a culture “at a newspaper that hated to be beaten, but didn’t really want to be first.”3