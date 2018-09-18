This week we speak to Soraya Chemaly, author of the new book Rage Becomes Her, about Serena Williams, Title IX, and how our society monitors women’s anger, particularly black women. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the Serena-Naomi Osaka match as well as the response from some umpires in the aftermath. We got Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards to Kenny Stills and a racist cartoonist, Kaepernick Watch and more.

Soraya Chemaly

Twitter: @schemaly

