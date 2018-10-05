It is not possible to take seriously everything that Donald Trump’s nominee for the US Supreme Court says under oath—as this nominee has lied to the US Senate with such frequency that former Senate Judiciary Committee member Russ Feingold says, “Taking all his testimony together, we see a clear pattern emerge: Brett Kavanaugh has never appeared under oath before the U.S. Senate without lying.”
Yet some of what Kavanaugh has said should be taken seriously. Throughout his career, Kavanaugh has worked to pack the federal courts with partisan judicial activists—that was literally his job when he worked with Karl Rove as part of the Bush administration’s drive to politicize the courts. So when Kavanaugh expresses fury at “the left,” and rages against those Democrats who dare to challenge him, he can be trusted to mean what he says.
Kavanaugh displayed that fury in his reading of written remarks to the Judiciary Committee on Thursday, September 27, as he challenged the powerful testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. The Republican majority on the Judiciary Committee was for the most part unconcerned about sexual-abuse allegations that had been raised regarding the nominee or by his threatening performance; they voted unanimously on the morning after Kavanaugh’s rage exploded to formally endorse his nomination. On Friday, the overwhelming majority of Senate Republicans joined West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin in casting 51 votes to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination, while the overwhelming majority of Senate Democrats joined Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski to cast 49 votes against doing so. Friday’s decision sets the stage for one last debate and then a high-stakes confirmation vote sometime this weekend.
The senators who engage in these final deliberations, and the American people in whose name the senators will determine the fate of the Kavanaugh nomination, would do well to recognize why former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens says this raging partisan is unfit to serve on the nation’s highest court.
At the core of Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony to the Judiciary Committee during the extraordinary session on September 27 was a claim by the nominee that he is the victim of a coordinated attack by his liberal and progressive critics—including members of the Senate who propose and pass laws that are might be considered by the Supreme Court.