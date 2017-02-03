Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker grabbed again for the national spotlight Thursday and Friday, trying to pick a fight with Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin over her principled objections to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court vacancy that Republican senators refused to fill during the final year of Barack Obama’s presidency.
But Baldwin refused to let Walker get away with it—and in so doing she showed Democrats, independents, and responsible Republicans how to respond to the extreme partisanship of Republican political careerists who encouraged the obstruction of Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland last year but now demand the immediate and unquestioning advancement of Gorsuch.
After Trump announced his nomination of a rigid right-wing judicial activist to the high court, Baldwin said: “The importance of the Supreme Court and the decisions they make have a profound effect on the daily lives of all Americans so I will do my job to fully review Judge Gorsuch’s record.”
In this era of constant communication and instant fact-checking, it did not take long for Gorsuch’s record to be revealed.
“Judge Neil Gorsuch is a disastrous choice for the U.S. Supreme Court—especially now, given the president’s repeated demonstrations of contempt for our democratic institutions,” observed Nan Aron, the president of the Alliance for Justice:
This shows us how vital the federal courts are as a check against unconstitutional and erratic acts by the other branches. Judge Gorsuch’s record shows no sign that he would offer an independent check on the dangerous impulses of this administration. What it does show is that he would put the agenda of powerful special interests ahead of the rights of everyday people, and work to undermine countless laws that protect consumers and workers; safeguard clean air and water; ensure safe food and medicine; and protect civil rights. He would also endanger women’s rights and the rights of LGBTQ communities.
People for the American Way produced a detailed indictment:
* Gorsuch has consistently advocated and ruled against workers and in favor of big corporations. He’s argued for limiting class-action lawsuits against corporations and has ruled against women bringing suits that challenge gender discrimination in the workplace. Such Corporate Court jurisprudence leads to the elevation of corporate interests above the interests of the people, who the Constitution was meant to serve and who the laws were written to protect.