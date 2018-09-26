Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley are desperately determined to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the conservative judicial activist who will tip the balance of the US Supreme Court in favor of their partisan political program and the economic- and social-policy agendas of their campaign contributors. Ad Policy

The Republican leaders of the Senate propose to “plow right through” a biased final hearing and hastily-scheduled votes to confirm Kavanaugh.

Their lack of concern for maintaining even the slightest standard of senatorial oversight has rendered the process so dishonest, so debased, and so dysfunctional that all of the Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday called for President Trump to “immediately direct an FBI investigation or withdraw this nomination.”

The Democrats made that call after a third woman came forward with allegations of sexual assaults by Kavanaugh. “The standard of character and fitness for a position on the nation’s highest court must be higher than this. Judge Kavanaugh has staunchly declared his respect for women and issued blanket denials of any possible misconduct, but those declarations are in serious doubt,” wrote senators Dianne Feinstein of California, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Chris Coons of Delaware, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kamala Harris of California. “The president and Mitch McConnell want to ram through this nomination come hell or high water, without real advice or informed consent by the Senate, but that’s just not how our Constitution works.” —Senator Jeff Merkley

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has asked his Republican colleagues to “immediately suspend the proceedings related to” the judge’s nomination.

McConnell and Grassley showed no inclination to respect these necessary and reasonable requests from their colleagues. So Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) took the next necessary and reasonable step.