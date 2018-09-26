Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley are desperately determined to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the conservative judicial activist who will tip the balance of the US Supreme Court in favor of their partisan political program and the economic- and social-policy agendas of their campaign contributors.
The Republican leaders of the Senate propose to “plow right through” a biased final hearing and hastily-scheduled votes to confirm Kavanaugh.
Their lack of concern for maintaining even the slightest standard of senatorial oversight has rendered the process so dishonest, so debased, and so dysfunctional that all of the Democratic members of the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday called for President Trump to “immediately direct an FBI investigation or withdraw this nomination.”
The Democrats made that call after a third woman came forward with allegations of sexual assaults by Kavanaugh. “The standard of character and fitness for a position on the nation’s highest court must be higher than this. Judge Kavanaugh has staunchly declared his respect for women and issued blanket denials of any possible misconduct, but those declarations are in serious doubt,” wrote senators Dianne Feinstein of California, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Dick Durbin of Illinois, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Chris Coons of Delaware, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Cory Booker of New Jersey, and Kamala Harris of California.
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has asked his Republican colleagues to “immediately suspend the proceedings related to” the judge’s nomination.
McConnell and Grassley showed no inclination to respect these necessary and reasonable requests from their colleagues. So Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) took the next necessary and reasonable step.
On Wednesday, Merkley filed a lawsuit arguing that the withholding of information regarding Kavanaugh’s background by the Trump administration has made it impossible for senators to provide “advice and consent” on the president’s nominee for the Supreme Court—as is explicitly required by the US Constitution. Responding to the administration’s affront to the system of checks and balances, Merkley has asked the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to issue an injunction that would stop the confirmation process until Kavanaugh’s full record can be fully and appropriately scrutinized by senators and the American people.