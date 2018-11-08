for V. Lamar Ad Policy

Word is I wasn’t born so much as skimmed off another living thing

by a source of light. Let’s just say that you are light-skinned and

the back of my mom’s hand is a color best worn around the eyes

after a knuckle’s kiss, though this fact itself is not here to imply

I was born of an act of violence, but, rather, that I was born into

violence as a cultural practice and product. And I enter post-crack,

post-Reagan, when the big city newspapers sell themselves with

headlines about shadow-on-shadow crime like light doesn’t factor

into the equation by definition, like light doesn’t have a gaze upon

the world called the day. Fact of the matter is—

sad as the matter is,

I can only see myself in relation to it, to the light; I can only move in

reaction to movement, my ankles shackled to dogma that dogs me and us

out from the moment of first appearance. In my case, that’s June 1990.

Summer. Maternity ward full of shadows and from then on I can only

measure love by the amount of nightmares I have in a shortened span

of space and simultaneity. They all always say I look like my daddy,

which is to frame me a shadow in a related sense, which is to say your

presence gives my own life definition, which is what they like to say

on TV whenever some kid like me is extinguished too soon. Under the

lights, I make due with all of this being watched and watched over and

I make questions of it, too. And I ask. And you answer: not always well,

often incompletely but completely honest at the same time, and that is

how the concept of faith clicks for me, how I learn to perturb politics

and push myself into conversations like the connotation of a word or

phrase, which, too, is a form of shadow, thus a part of me, who upon

a lot of light shines that I take advantage of, take care that whenever

they flick the switch to turn them on—themselves, on—that they’ll

be sure to see me trailing tightly behind, keeping them on their toes

like they’ve kept me on mine, like you always told me they would.