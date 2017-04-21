On Saturday, which happens to be Earth Day, thousands of people in nearly 500 cities across five continents will join the March for Science. “We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence based policies in the public interest,” reads the organizers’ mission statement. Marchers have repeatedly stressed the “nonpartisan” part, in response to disagreement about whether scientists should, or even can, remain apolitical. Though it was organized quickly after the election of Donald Trump, organizers have been wary of framing the march explicitly as a protest of the new president; after all, opposition to evidence-based policymaking is hardly new. Ad Policy

Nevertheless, pediatricians and herpetologists are not marching together because these are ordinary times. The obvious impetus is the dominance of a president and a political party increasingly contemptuous of scientific inquiry and inclined to flagrant denial of evidence. On the campaign trail, Trump peddled skepticism of climate change and vaccine safety. And in the scant three months that he has been president, his administration has already set in motion a number of policies that both threaten the integrity of research and the citizens who depend on it.

Consider the Environmental Protection Agency’s sudden about-fact on chlorpyrifos, a pesticide sprayed on more than half the apples sold in the United States, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, strawberries, broccoli, asparagus, walnuts, and dozens of other crops. It works by attacking the nervous system—of bugs, but also humans who come into contact with it. According to a comprehensive 2014 study of pesticides and developmental issues, pregnant women who lived near fields or orchards sprayed with chlorpyrifos were three times as likely to have a child who would develop autism. Based on this and other research linking the pesticide to developmental issues, the EPA under President Obama was close to banning it. But it was left to the Trump administration to finalize the regulation.

Dow Chemical, which sells chlorpyrifos, and other industry groups aggressively lobbied to halt the ban. Dow was particularly well-positioned to do so: Trump appointed former Dow lobbyist Mike McKenna to lead the transition team at the Department of Energy, and Dow CEO Andrew Liveris to head the American Manufacturing Council. In January, the company donated $1 million to the organizing committee for Trump's inauguration. A few weeks later, EPA administrator Scott Pruitt announced that his agency would decline to ban chlorpyrifos, despite the recommendation of its own chemical safety experts.