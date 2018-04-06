Most Popular

5 Stormy Daniels Going Public Is Pussy Grabbing Back

It was Darwin’s half-cousin Francis Galton, who coined the term “eugenics,” and his theories of biological determinism that bridged Darwinian natural selection and human beings. Soon Herbert Spencer’s phrase “survival of the fittest” became the zeitgeist of the era, and the logic of Social Darwinism took second place only to capitalism as the American civic religion. The moral imperative for the weak to perish and the strong to survive was applied to the economy, international relations, politics, social classes, and the hard sciences. Just as America would rise above and crush the weaker nations of Old Europe, so too would the races settle into a natural order in which the dominant ethnicity of the elite class (Anglo-Saxon, Germanic, and northern European) would prove with finality its superiority over the lesser peoples (everyone else).

For self-styled scientists, reactionary writers, and various con men who could recognize the moment, a synthesized narrative that could appeal to both high- and lowbrow audiences was available: Foreign hordes were overwhelming America; science proved certain races are superior; and the immigrants were mostly inferiors who would “weaken the stock” of the American race. Current Issue View our current issue

The racialist and anti-immigration movements achieved their great victory with the passage of the restrictive Immigration Act of 1924, which effectively ended the era of mass European immigration. But the eugenics movement was just getting started. It surged in popularity in the 1920s and 1930s—Adam Cohen details its suffusion into American law in his 2016 book Imbeciles—and attracted weighty supporters like Henry Ford, Charles Lindbergh, John Maynard Keynes, Helen Keller, Margaret Sanger, Woodrow Wilson, and others.

The American eugenics movement was a major influence on Nazi Germany’s eugenic and racial ideology. Hitler and his regime were willing to turn its most extreme tenets into state policy, which delighted scientific racists who wondered why the United States was not more aggressive. In 1934, Joseph DeJarnette, the superintendent of Virginia’s Western State Hospital, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch, with a mixture of envy and admiration, “The Germans are beating us at our own game.”

Ultimately, the association with Nazism is often said to have led to the repudiation of eugenics and theories of racial superiority at the conclusion of World War II. If true at all, this assertion applied only to scientific and cultural elites.

With time and changing mores, many Americans learned that some ideas about race could no longer be aired in polite company. Recent events, however, call into doubt any assertion that racial pseudoscience ever really went away. Official repudiation is one thing; dissemination throughout a society with major, obvious, and persistent problems with racial inequality is another. We see how readily Americans reject the scientific evidence of things like climate change or vaccination, and it is easy to imagine selective acceptance of scientific research on race being at least as popular, if more private.

As nationalism, authoritarianism, xenophobia, and free-market Social Darwinism are not only normalized but actively cheered in public, people who harbored the once-popular tenets of scientific racism feel emboldened to speak up. Trump, his Republican abettors, the European far right, and race-science peddlers are taking gleeful advantage of shell-shocked media desperately trying to reconcile their fetish for “ideological diversity” with increasingly virulent rhetoric from the right.

It is tempting to frame the current prevalence of racialism—immigration restriction, scientific racism, and eugenics—as a revival. In truth, it never went away. It was in hibernation as intellectuals, scientists, and political elites rejected the ideas after World War II. Adherents were simply waiting for the right time, the right social and political climate, to emerge from with their long-discredited and bigoted pseudoscience. It is not hard to see why they believe the right time is now.