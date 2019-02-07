Every day they were trapped, we checked in

with the nightly news to hear how

the Wild Boars were doing. A boot camp

had been set up at the mouth of the cave

after two divers discovered the boys

and their coach perched on a rocky ledge,

licking the walls for water, edging away

from the questioning sweep of the camera

as if afraid of exposure to the light

of the divers’ flashlights, then bowing

in gratitude, their thin limbs,

reminiscent of children in newsreels

from the liberated camps.

We listened for updates:

volunteers pouring in—an Aussie doctor

stayed with them, checking their hearts,

their lungs, the ambient oxygen; a Danish

spelunker cut short his vacation to map

the underground labyrinth; a billionaire

built a mini submarine to float them out

of the narrow birth-canal-type tunnels;

ministers offered prayers, rescuers their lives

(one taken in earnest)—everyone working

together to get the Wild Boars out

before the rains fell and the waters rose.

But before we could switch

channels and savor the jubilation

of watching them saved from the worst

that could happen, trotted out of the cave,

wrapped in tin foil like baked potatoes

and rushed under golf umbrellas

to the thunderous sound of a downpour

of clapping into the waiting helicopters,

their mothers, aunties, grandmothers already

readying the meals the boys had requested—

fried rice with crispy pork, spicy chicken—

we heard the crying

of children ushered into chain-link

enclosures, calling for their mothers,

their fathers, the wrenching look

of a toddler glancing up at the face

of a stranger speaking a language

she didn’t understand—

And we didn’t understand

how this could happen: on the one hand,

saving the children, on the other hand,

wresting them from their parents,

as if we live in a zero sum world

where something has to be taken away

if something is put back together,

happiness being the give of a rope

that goes taut somewhere else—

where a body hangs limp

from the branch where the lynch mob

has strung it.

It must be the fault

of such cruel mathematics, for how

else to understand this strange

disconnect, as if a part of us

we didn’t know we had lost

in the fear-filled caverns of the heart—

the selves we discovered we could be

when we saved the Wild Boars—

were calling to us in the voices

of terrified toddlers,

in danger of being drowned out,

as the waters keep rising. Ad Policy