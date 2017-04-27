Most Popular

For years, KFTC has been warning that investing in the next generation of energy sources is a much sounder investment than clinging to dying mines. It does not come without costs, however: KFTC proposes a central funding mechanism that imposes a price on pollution at the source: charging power companies for every ton of carbon they produce, starting at $1 per ton and ramping up to $3 a ton over time, yielding a total of $2 billion in revenue, to be reinvested in renewables development and financial support for the transition to clean-power generation. It’s an inherently progressive tax to make polluters pay for their pollution, and though the plan is roughly in line with existing trends in closing coal-fired plants, it would spur an equitable transition to renewables rather than short-term substitutes like natural gas.6

Sadly, though, while the plan offers a realistic blueprint for a just transition, it faces massive political resistance with pro-business climate denialists dominating Washington. Even enforcement of existing clean-air and water laws is under assault from Trump’s anti-regulatory agenda.7

But KFTC stresses that the statewide plan could be enacted largely independently and locally. Rural electricity co-ops and municipal utilities could be supported by forgiving federal debts and subsidizing energy-efficiency investments. The plan recommends that the state issue $100 million in bonds to spearhead energy-efficiency projects, like retrofitting schools and other public buildings. State public service commissions should be empowered to encourage long-term affordable green-energy production—for example, by encouraging communities to purchase solar panels for decentralized generation, with targeted subsidies for poorer households so more low-income households have access to cheap renewable power.8

For workers, the plan engages unions and workforce-development programs to ensure a clear career pathway through apprenticeships and skills certification for "displaced and disadvantaged workers in affected communities," including the mine workers who might have been lured by Trump's big promises of a coal renaissance.

And the price people are willing to pay for such an alternative-energy transition is looking more reasonable by the day. According to KFTC, “When the small town of Berea offered the first subscription-based community solar farm in Kentucky, the panels available for lease sold out in four days.” And increasingly, the group is hearing locals object to hikes in residential utility base rates not simply because it raises their electricity bills, but because they’d rather their officials invest long-term in a smarter grid, based on efficiency and community-based production. Imagine if every abandoned mining site were blanketed with revenue-generating solar panels, or electric public buses helped workers breathe easier in cities while cutting transportation costs?10

Trump’s willful ignorance on climate change, meanwhile, threatens to force coal country further behind the political and economic reality that the Paris climate treaty would help prepare the country for. And for Kentucky, whatever the administration does to resuscitate coal production, the social costs are increasingly untenable.11

Regardless of what Trump says, according to KFTC organizer Lisa Abbott, “We’re committed to making as much progress as we can under current policies, while building political will to win the broader changes that are needed.” That might include pressuring local governments to set up energy-efficiency programs or invest in community-based solar gardens instead of more polluting power plants.12

Chris Woolery, who manages a local energy-efficiency program for green retrofitting, says Kentuckians already sense which way the wind is blowing when fusing ecological restoration with economic justice. In a statement announcing the Empower Kentucky plan, he noted, “With the political landscape as bleak and dangerous as it is right now, we are realistic about the prospects of this plan,” but it at least “provides a framework for powerful organizing that is already underway in communities around our state. It allows us to do more than just resist bad ideas.”13

Today, bright solar panels are reflecting the real power of Appalachia’s proud communities, while Trump’s coal pipe dreams are already evaporating across the country.14