On October 3, 1993, Mark Shteinbok, a photographer for Ogonyok magazine, with whom I had traveled on assignment many times, was wounded while taking photos of Russians storming the Ostankino television center in Moscow. When I heard he was injured, I rushed to the ER at Sklifosovsky hospital. There were a dozen men in the ward—mostly young, many heavily wounded. I soon learned that, while some men had gone to defend independent TV, many others had come from the suburbs to take it over. Though the violence was over, they all faced complicated surgeries now. The smells of disinfectant, medicine, and approaching death hung in the air. I looked out the window and saw smoke rising from the parliament building, known as the White House, which government tanks had just shelled. I was afraid. I knew that something irreversible had happened to us.
I often think about that day: the day when Russia’s nascent and naive democracy died. The shelling of the parliament and Ostankino was the culmination of a political crisis brought on by two clashing forces—President Boris Yeltsin, supported by the government of Viktor Chernomyrdin; and the parliamentary majority headed by Ruslan Khasbulatov, which did not agree with Yeltsin’s reforms and was supported by Vice President Aleksandr Rutskoi. On September 21, Yeltsin dissolved the Ninth Congress of People’s Deputies, in violation of the Constitution. Soon after, the parliament announced that the president had been removed from office and charged him with a state coup. On October 3, supporters of the parliament led by General Albert Makashov seized Moscow City Hall and tried to take the TV center. A state of emergency was declared in Moscow, and troops descended upon the parliament. It was over on October 4. A new constitution, still in force today, gave the president broad powers and eliminated the post of vice president.
As we try now to understand why things that were unthinkable not long ago are happening now—why democrats and reformers are accused of treason, why freedom is equated with theft while real theft is equated with patriotism, why people once again do not trust courts or the police, why fear is back in daily life, and why portraits of Stalin are appearing more frequently in the streets—we must remember the bloody days of October 1993. The beginnings of what is now called Putin’s Russia came with the first shell strikes on the parliament and with the attitude of Russian citizens toward those events.
The early years of the market had come as a shock: The economy collapsed, and unemployment, criminality, and poverty soared. Back in the USSR, people lived poorly, but they did not starve, and the government provided their education and health care. Freedom, for which many were prepared to suffer in 1991, was a synonym for a just and prosperous life. Yet the leaders of the new economy were not the romantics of perestroika but the old Soviet directors and greedy media owners, often working in tandem with the mafia. There was no discourse in the society; many of the issues of the perestroika period remained unresolved. There were no trials of the Communist Party or the KGB, which had been expected; there was no reform of the judiciary or local administration. Social issues were forgotten.