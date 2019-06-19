Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Over the last few days in Russia, the name of Ivan Golunov, a journalist for Meduza, an online opposition site, became the symbol of free journalism and civic courage, a popular hashtag, and a banner uniting tens of thousands of people who came out onto the streets in cities from the Far East to the Baltics. The news of the Golunov case overshadowed the meeting of Putin and Xi Jinping and disrupted the course of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. As a reminder of Yegor Yakovlev’s Obshchaya Gazeta (Common Newspaper), which united the defenders of democracy during the August 1991 putsch, Russia’s three largest business newspapers—RBK, Kommersant, and Vedomosti—came out with the same front page: “I/We Are Ivan Golunov,” and both critics of the regime and its major propagandists joined in solidarity with Golunov. (Copies of the combined edition are being sold on the Internet for 35,000 rubles ($550). Ad Policy

On June 6, Ivan Golunov was headed for a meeting with a source. He had published several investigative articles about loan sharking, the earnings of the deputy mayor of Moscow, the apparent censorship of journalists, and the Moscow “funeral mafia”—a network of state-connected individuals who control Russia’s funeral industry. He was arrested, searched, and sent to a holding cell at a precinct station, where he was beaten. The police claimed to have found narcotics in his backpack; for several hours he was not allowed to call a lawyer or given food. No one initially took samples from his hands and fingernails for analysis. This was not known until the next day, when Meduza and then independent media outlets Novaya Gazeta and Echo of Moscow announced that a journalist who had never used narcotics nor even drunk wine was being persecuted for his work. The Moscow police in turn published information on the arrest with photographs from Golunov’s apartment showing equipment for making drugs. This information was broadcast on the state TV channel Russia 24, adding that the journalist had been drunk. It was soon discovered that the photographs were fakes taken elsewhere, that his fingerprints were not on the packages of drugs, and that there were no traces of narcotics on his hands or fingernails.

On June 7 and 8 people came out onto the streets in front of the police station and court in Moscow and in many other Russian cities; thousands signed petitions calling for his release; and users of Facebook and other social media used the hashtag in his defense. At his trial, the journalist said he had been hurt by the police and the funeral mafia, which had been threatening him for a long time. Late in the evening of June 8, the court sent him home under house arrest, which was celebrated by his supporters as a victory (since they had expected a sentence of up to 20 years).