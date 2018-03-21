NBA All-Stars Kevin Love and Demar DeRozan recently went public with their mental health challenges. Here, former NBA player Royce White speaks about the NBA’s approach to mental health, and the gap between the league’s supportive rhetoric and existing reality. Also, we have “Choice Words” about student unrest at Sweet 16 darling Loyola. We also got our weekly Just Stand Up and Sit Down awards for defensive back and early Colin Kaepernick-supporter Eric Reid, and Fox News for their blatant hypocrisy. All that and more on this week’s show. Ad Policy

Royce White

Twitter: @Highway_30

Zirin

Loyola Soars In March Madness While Faculty Strike Looms