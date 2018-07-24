Former—and we hope future—NBA player Royce White speaks about the suicide of onetime teammate Tyler Honeycutt. White also talks about NBA policy on mental health, his own challenges with the league, and the structural issues that need to be addressed. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the NFL owners latest anthem stumble and their inability to move past player protests. We also have Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards, with a shout to Tennessee Titans defensive end Jurrell Casey and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

Royce White

Twitter: @Highway_30

“I’m Fucking Weird”: How Royce White Became The Most Important Basketball Player Alive

Zirin

NFL Owners Blink, Suspend Their Anthem Policy