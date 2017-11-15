Most Popular

Murdoch's deep dive into the gutter has forced the remains of the conservative establishment to choose between jumping on the Trump bandwagon or forfeiting their cozy sinecures. Those in the latter camp have lamented the descent of The Wall Street Journal into the same Trump-infested sewers in which Fox and the New York Post have long immersed themselves. But their expressions of outrage are more than a little late to the party. The Journal's editorial page has been dishonest for decades, even before Murdoch bought its parent company, Dow Jones, for $5 billion in 2007. Witness the Journal's shameless pimping for supply-side economics, its hysteria about Whitewater, and the myriad falsehoods it published in support of the invasion of Iraq. But its dishonesty was of a kind that was viewed as consistent with post-Reagan conservatism, especially neoconservatism. Now Murdoch has taken away the neocons' meal tickets on the op-ed page and distributed them to Trump-friendly hacks. Even more important, he's apparently ordered the rest of the newspaper to go along as well.

Recent rumors had the Journal’s top editor, Gerald Baker, on the outs, because he had lost the confidence of the newsroom after instructing his staff to give Trump and company the benefit of the doubt and Politico leaked his suck-up conversations with the president, Ivanka, and others in the administration. Politico quoted a former Journal senior editor saying of Baker, “I think he puts his thumb on a lot of things or makes it known that he didn’t like certain stories or that kind of thing.” Another Journal refugee told The Guardian, “Political editors and reporters find themselves either directly stymied by Gerry’s interference or shave the edges off their stories in advance to try to please him (and, by extension, Murdoch).” Baker clearly knows who pays his salary, and it is not the “[d]ozens of reporters, editors, and copy staff [who] have left the paper in the past year” cited by The Guardian. Times have changed, however. These days, onetime neocon attack dog Jennifer Rubin mourns the passing of what “was long thought to be the crown jewel of fiscal conservatism.” She quotes neocon generalissimo William Kristol and foreign-policy analyst Robert Kagan, who calls the Journal’s editorial page “an angry mouthpiece for an angry mob led by an angry demagogue.” This is certainly accurate today, but it was also true 14 years ago when these same people led the cheerleading for Bush’s ruinous invasion of Iraq and smeared the war’s opponents as disloyal. The neocons have now found their own country invaded by a lying, depraved, psychopathic con man. I say: Good for them for standing up to our common enemy, but I would also suggest that they take a long, hard look in the mirror once it’s over.5