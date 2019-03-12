This week we speak to Melissa Gira Grant, author of Playing the Whore: The Work of Sex Work, about Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s legal charges and the agendas that lurk behind charges of “human sex trafficking.” Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about mental health in the NBA and we got Just Stand Up”awards for the US women’s soccer team union and Kareem Abdul Jabbar as well as a Just Sit Down award to NBA referees. All that and more on this week’s Edge of Sports Podcast!

Melissa Gira Grant

Twitter: @melissagira

Playing the Whore: The Work of Sex Work

Zirin

Does the NBA Have a Mental-Health Crisis on Its Hands?