When I peel the russet potatoes, the carrots, the sweet potatoes (and

sometimes turnips), it’s an occasion. When I cut the zucchini, asparagus,

red peppers, it’s an experience. When I bring out my largest bowl and use

my hands to toss them all with olive oil, white wine vinegar, oregano, the

trapdoor falls open, and I drop into a softness where tongue and nose are

despots. The perfect music for this dark world happens only later: the

dishwasher humming in the neat empty kitchen.

I had a roasted veggie dream last night, a frustration dream. No matter

how I tried, I couldn’t cut the veggies into the right shapes, and so no

veggies were roasted. “The reason for your complaint lies, it seems to me,

in the constraint your intellect imposes on your imagination” was what

Schiller told someone who was having trouble writing. But no, it can

happen from tiredness, or impoverished creative powers, or maybe

something like what Emily Dickinson meant: “the mere sense of living is

joy enough.”