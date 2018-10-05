Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

In a campaign ad released in April, Richard Ojeda, a Democrat running for an open seat in West Virginia’s Third Congressional District, appears washing his face over the bathroom sink, shirtless, with a tattoo that reads “Sapper”—military slang for a combat engineer—clearly visible across his back. What you’re expecting next is a paean to patriotism draped in the American flag. And you get it, eventually—but first, there’s a twist: “I never dreamed that I would come home only to find children in my own backyard that have it worse than the kids I saw in Afghanistan,” Ojeda says in the voice-over.1 Ad Policy

That dissonance—between the ideal of America that inspired his military service and the realities of the downtrodden district where he grew up—is what motivated Ojeda to enter politics. It’s also a major part of what he once found alluring in the “America First” rhetoric of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.2

If he hadn’t joined the Army, Ojeda says, his options after graduating from Logan High School in 1988 would have been to dig coal or sell dope. By the time he retired 24 years later, there was a lot more dope, and a lot less coal, in the district, whose largest city, Huntington, is often portrayed as the national epicenter of the opioid crisis.3

On the wall of Ojeda’s old campaign office hangs a sign that states: Big Pharma Can Go to Hell.4

Like close to 80 percent of Logan County’s voters, Ojeda supported Trump in 2016, even as he won a seat to represent the area as a Democrat in the State Senate. He has since become one of those elusive figures whose reported existence lures so many envoys from the DC press corps on safaris in Appalachia: a contrite Trump voter willing to tell it like it is.5