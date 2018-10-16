In recent weeks mass uprisings and hunger strikes have occurred in prisons across the country. The protests are energizing a movement to not just to disrupt incarceration but to reconstruct it from the top down.
The Vera Institute has published a study on “reimagining prison” in America, weaving together design concepts and social practices that could help society both keep the public safe and meet the needs of the most vulnerable, inside and outside prison. It’s hard to contemplate overhauling a community of 2 million—especially if it’s a place where no one really wants to be. But the overarching principle is restoring dignity to the criminal-justice system.
There are extremely basic ways to start. Typically, imprisonment deliberately strips away every personal possession and blots out individual autonomy. Dignified treatment could start with something as simple as calling people by their real names, allowing regular private family visits, or letting prisoners choose their clothing.
The study also calls for instituting “meaningful protection from physical and emotional abuse in the prison, whether perpetrated by staff or other incarcerated people.” The idea of transforming a prison yard into a friendly atmosphere, or of a correction officer doubling as a social counselor, might seem absurd. Yet, while it may be impossible to orchestrate social behavior directly, progressive redesign of carceral environments can foster humane—maybe even genuinely human—relationships: recreation spaces that provide the physical and psycho-social benefits of simply being out in the open air; or quiet indoor spaces, where people can read, have private conversations, and simply meet each other face to face, instead of spending their days caged like livestock.
American prisons may never feel like summer camp, but other countries take a vastly different approach to incarceration. In Norway’s Bastoy prison, housed on an offshore island, men live in dorm-type cottages, shop with a monthly allowance at a local mini-market, cook in shared kitchens, and operate a communal farm.
Of course, Norway is a rich country and its entire incarcerated population is dwarfed by the largest American jails. But even in Germany, a fairly large, diverse country, standard prison operating procedure is geared toward people’s future release from day one. Programming centers on counseling, rehabilitation, and the mission of fostering public safety by ensuring that every prison sentence is that person’s last.