Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

The White House Council of Economic Advisers has an idea to make the country healthy and happy again: Give Medicaid beneficiaries a paycheck and health care. The one condition is that they can’t have the second without the first, and in so stipulating, the Trump administration is requiring people to work to receive medical care. Welfare advocates see two problems with tying Medicaid eligibility to “work requirements”: First, there’s often a reason people who are really sick don’t work—namely, that they face major barriers to earning a decent living. Second, most of those who can work already do—and they’re likely even sicker and poorer than before because of it. Ad Policy

In other words, the reason they’re on Medicaid isn’t to get a job, it’s to get health care. But somehow, the Trump administration thinks the government should treat being healthy more like a reward for employment rather than a basic right—as if, unless people “earn” the right to get chemotherapy, have a healthy pregnancy, or not die of asthma, they deserve to be ill.

A federal judge, however, demonstrated a better understanding of how Medicaid works than the White House last month, by blocking Kentucky’s work “incentives” plan for Medicaid—deeming the program “arbitrary and capricious,” after it was revealed that the plan could unfairly exclude thousands of people from benefits. But the Trump administration has disregarded the court order and continued to allow states to use special waiver provisions in Medicaid to condition benefits on beneficiaries’ proving that they had worked a certain number of hours a week. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) notes that a similar program pending in Arkansas is now on track to push about 7,000 people out of the system for “failing” to work enough hours.

According to the White House’s rationale, the fact that many “non-disabled” adults are on welfare is a sign that they’re just not willing to work; the simple fact that many people who are non-disabled—and therefore considered “able-bodied”—are out of work, suggests a “decline in self-sufficiency,” according to the administration. So “Expanding work requirements…would improve self-sufficiency, with little risk of substantially reversing progress in addressing material hardship.”