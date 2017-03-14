Amidst the mayhem of Trump’s first days in office, the Congressional Budget Office’s crushing report on the impact of the Republican healthcare plan offers a moment of clarity. The Republican plan will deprive millions of health insurance, and raise the price for many more to pay for deep tax cuts for the rich. The math gives way to an obvious conclusion: this is the Republican mission. Ad Policy

Further proof will come on Thursday, when the administration is slated to present the outlines of its budget to the Congress. It will surely call for increased spending for the Pentagon and big tax cuts, all financed by deep cuts in social services for working and poor people.

The Pentagon—despite a cesspool of waste and fraud, and accounting books so convoluted that they still can’t be audited—will be showered with more money, with Trump planning a 54 percent increase.

Meanwhile, rural development, energy research, clean water programs, preschool education, Pell Grants for college, affordable housing, Head Start—all are likely to be slashed. The State Department is slated for a cut of 37 percent; United Nations programs on health, development, peacekeeping and more by 50 percent. The domestic discretionary budget—everything outside of Medicare and Social Security plus interest on national debt—will be cut to about half the ratio to GDP as seen under Ronald Reagan.

And as for the safety net, that’s certain to be targeted as well. House Speaker Paul Ryan, who would turn Medicaid into a block gran, as well as cap food stamps and other safety net programs, has said “We don’t want to turn the safety net into a hammock that lulls able-bodied people to lives of dependency and complacency, that drains them of their will and their incentive to make the most of their lives.”