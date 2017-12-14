Howell Raines is a legendary figure in journalism, an Alabama native who joined The New York Times in 1978 and was executive editor of the paper from 2001 to 2003. He has also published a novel, two memoirs, and an unforgettable oral history of the civil-rights movement, My Soul is Rested. This interview has been edited and condensed. Ad Policy

Listen to Howell Raines on the “Start Making Sense” podcast.

Jon Wiener: A lot of people everywhere are now saying, “Thank you, Alabama!”

Howell Raines: It took us almost 50 years to throw off the dead hand of George Wallace. It feels good to me—a native son who has criticized the state, but always loved her—to see national gratitude raining down on Alabama.

JW: How much credit do you give Doug Jones for winning, as opposed to Roy Moore losing because he was such a terrible candidate?

HR: I don’t think Doug Jones could have won without having run an almost perfect campaign. I don’t think Doug Jones could have won without being the kind of Alabamian that Alabama voters are comfortable with. He’s the son of industrial Birmingham. He’s a Klan prosecutor. He’s a man of firm principle, but he has the humility and cultural finesse that is required of a progressive candidate to succeed in Alabama. In some degree, Doug Jones is the man we’ve been waiting for. I hope this is the doorway to a long future for him.

JW: The exit polls show that the white evangelicals voted for Roy Moore, whites without college degrees voted for him, rural whites voted for him. The Republican Party stuck with Roy Moore, despite his being the worst candidate in memory.