As the birthplace of both the precursor to the American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations, now the AFL-CIO, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is sometimes remembered as the cradle of the American labor movement. But even unions can foster inequity, and did, a fact that is crucial to remember as a new generation of workers embrace unions. On May Day, a day to remember labor history, Nate Smith’s struggle for equality among union workers in Pittsburgh is a reminder: Organizers like Smith had to break entrenched, protected barriers before workers could achieve what they have today—and which we must also do for the future. Smith’s ingenuity, persistence, and unflinching demand for the integrity of all workers is the sort of spirit that should propel this work. —Eds. Ad Policy

In the years after World War II, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, made drastic changes to its built environment in an attempt to move beyond its designation as the “Smoky City,” a name earned by the city’s thick smog and industrial pollution. Contentious urban renewal displaced thousands of black people in favor of commercial development, while ambitious construction projects contributed to Pittsburgh’s now-iconic downtown skyline.

In the midst of this growth, Pittsburgh native Nate Smith saw major inequity. Ninety-eight percent of Pittsburgh’s 30,000 union construction workers were white, preventing black laborers in Pittsburgh from sharing in the benefits of the city’s first construction boom. Construction unions, at the time, were almost impossible to break into without family ties; pervasive racism did the rest. When community members protested the lack of black representation in construction, union bosses said that though they wanted to hire qualified black workers, they couldn’t find anyone skilled enough. This story was produced for Student Nation, a section devoted to highlighting campus activism and student movements from students in their own words. For more Student Nation, check out our archive. Are you a student with a campus activism story? Send questions and pitches to Samantha Schuyler at samantha@thenation.com.

Smith was such a rarity in the city: a black man who knew how to operate heavy machinery. He had run away to join the Navy at age 12, serving in World War II on a heavy cruiser in the Pacific until he was discovered to be underage and honorably discharged. He had learned competitive fighting in the Navy and made a living as a prizefighter when he returned to Pittsburgh. When he was chosen as an alternate in the World Heavyweight Competition hosted in Pittsburgh, he traded union officials four admission tickets for a union card with the Union of Operating Engineers, becoming its first black member. He learned to operate any machine necessary.