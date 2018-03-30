Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday. Sign up for The Nation Daily and get our hard-hitting journalism in your inbox every weekday.

There is no date on the black-and-white portrait of the Army Ranger, but knowledge about its subject places it sometime in the mid-1960s, when Les Payne was sent to Vietnam. What catches your eye about the photo, among a handful laid out for Payne’s May 27 funeral service at Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church, is the wry self-possession that stares back at you. Payne was only in his 20s when this portrait was taken. But even if you knew nothing whatsoever about what lay ahead for this soldier in the decades to come, you can tell that this is somebody who cannot be easily taken, or bought. He would carry this cool, dry gaze with him into situations that tested his fortitude, wit, and sense of fair play and that self-possession would come through, unshaken. That same face—older, grayer, with more facial hair—stares at you from the cover of the same program: amused, alert, and impervious to the supplication of fools, no matter who they were or where they came from; one upon whom nothing, or very little, was lost. Ad Policy

“Don’t pull your punches, tell the truth, and duck!” was a professional credo for Les Payne, who died March 19 of a heart attack at 76. He was the kind of journalist that people who studied journalism once wanted to be like when they grew up. Not for the achievements, though Les’s (we knew each other, so I think I’m on safe ground with the familiarity) were considerable: a Pulitzer Prize and honorary degrees from a handful of colleges, including his University of Connecticut alma mater. Rather it was because he was the journalistic equivalent of a professional athlete who could, as the sportscasters were once fond of saying, “do it all.”

He made his name as an investigative reporter, spending a week posing as a Southern migrant worker at a labor camp in Riverhead, not far from where Newsday, the Long Island daily that hired him in 1969, was headquartered in Garden City. His story exposed the exploitation of black workers at the camp by white employers. He was part of the team of investigators that won Newsday a 1974 Pulitzer Prize for public service for tracing “The Heroin Trail” from Turkey’s poppy fields to the streets of New York City and its suburbs. At one perilous point in their inquiry, team members strove to get close to “Mr. French Connection” himself, Marcel Francisci, the man described by federal authorities as “the financier, the arranger, the fixer” of heroin transactions beyond his Corsica base—and whose gangland affiliates Les and his team only barely managed to elude.