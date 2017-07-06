Most Popular

The mission of “Cities Rising” is to chronicle, analyze, and amplify the heroic, and often uncelebrated, fights being won by activists, legislators, and engaged residents in cities across the country—with the aim of disseminating the lessons of these fights. Activists in Cleveland can’t be expected to keep track of organizing campaigns in San Diego, just as elected officials in Boulder may never hear of the good work being done in tiny Emeryville, California. Like a vast, trans-local Intranet, “Cities Rising” connects urban leaders from coast to coast to empower and teach organizers how change is made.

“Cities Rising” is a natural continuation of The Nation’s long and proud history of speaking truth to power and identifying positive, progressive policy solutions for America. In the era of Trump, it’s become a full-time job to figure out the most effective ways to resist the new normal; just last month we launched “Take Action Now” (@NationAction)—a weekly online email initiative that curates opportunities for activism on a sliding scale of time commitment and investment. Released every Tuesday, “Take Action Now” directs progressive energy towards meaningful action with a digestible email resource of the great activism and organizing taking place around the country. Whether subscribers have five minutes or five hours to devote to a cause, The Nation is here to help our community navigate the politics of protest.

As promised, selections of Jimmy Tobias’s work for “Cities Rising” include:

How a Small City Took On a Financial Giant—and Reclaimed Its Most Precious Resource

After a protracted fight with the Carlyle Group, Missoula’s water is finally in the hands of the people.

These Cities Might Just Save the Country

Dispatches from the Urban Resistance, from Atlantic City to Miami Beach.

Even Republican Mayors Are Rejecting Trump’s Energy Policies

From Aspen to Abita Springs, cities are committing to running on 100 percent renewable energy.

These Cities Aren’t Waiting for Trump to Self-Destruct. They’re Fighting Back Now.

Dispatches from the Urban Resistance, from Los Angeles to El Paso.

This City Helped Pioneer the Fight for $15. Can It Revolutionize Housing Rights?Seattle renters are mad as hell—and they’re not going to take it anymore.

What if People Owned the Banks, Instead of Wall Street?

From Seattle to Santa Fe, cities are at the center of a movement to create publicly owned banks.

The Government Wouldn’t Rein In the Banks’ Predatory Practices—Until These Tellers Stepped In

The Committee for Better Banks is organizing to change the banking industry from the inside out.

Is This Small City the Future of Democratic Engagement in America?

Activists in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, have embarked on a nonstop campaign to resurrect the practice of progressive politics in the heart of Trump country.

From Austin to Missoula, This Is What the Fight Against Trumpism Looks Like

Dispatches from the Urban Resistance, April edition.

Trans Rights Weren’t the Only Target of North Carolina’s ‘Bathroom Bill’

HB2 is part of a sweeping attack on local progressive power by Republican state legislatures.

ABOUT JIMMY TOBIAS

Jimmy Tobias is a contributor to The Nation, where he writes for “Cities Rising,” the magazine’s ongoing series on progressive pockets of resistance nationwide. He also covers conservation and environmental justice.

ABOUT LIZZY RATNER

Lizzy Ratner is a senior editor at The Nation, where she oversees “Cities Rising,” the magazine’s ongoing series on progressive pockets of resistance nationwide.

ABOUT THE NATION

Founded by abolitionists in 1865, The Nation has chronicled the breadth and depth of American political and cultural life from the debut of the telegraph to the rise of Twitter, serving as a critical, independent voice in American journalism and a platform for investigative reporting and spirited debate on issues of import to the progressive community.

