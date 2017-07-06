New York, NY—July 6, 2017—In 2014, The Nation, America’s leading source of progressive politics and culture, launched “Cities Rising,” an ongoing reporting series dedicated to capturing the progressive energy burbling up from the urban asphalt. With the election of Donald Trump, as protests rise across the country, our editors fiercely believe cities will continue to offer hope for remedying the problems of American society and creating a better, brighter, and more just tomorrow. Cities today are more than centers of progressive innovation; they mark the epicenters of the urban resistance.
Even as the functional gears of federal government grind to a halt, a new energy is rocking the foundations of our city centers. From Chattanooga to Seattle and points in between, cities are seizing the initiative, transforming themselves into laboratories of progressive innovation to tackle the most pressing challenges of our time—bringing new urgency and dynamic creativity in response to questions of income inequality, affordable housing, climate change, public health, participatory democracy, and more.