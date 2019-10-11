Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

For 59 years, in the center of the FM dial in New York City, WBAI has been a beacon of unabashedly leftist “community-based” radio. Ad Policy

On Monday October 7, at around 7am, WBAI-NY essentially went off the air. A small group organized at the direction of the Pacifica Foundation’s Interim Executive Director John Vernile (who’d only been the job for had two months) threw the staff out of the WBAI studios in Brooklyn, handed them termination letters, posted a guard at the door, and switched WBAI programming to a feed from Pacifica’s KPFA station in Berkeley California. In a style which would make a CIA destabilization crew proud, they went through the station, disconnected computers and the sound board, placing them in inner rooms with padlocks, took out the Emergency Alert system ( required for all broadcast facilities), and told the landlord that the studio would be unoccupied within 24 hours. She was advised to find a new tenant.

Vernile had given instructions to the facility which housed the station’s antenna, which broadcast at 99.5 FM, to bar any WBAI staff. The WBAI website was redirected to a page which announced that programming would now emanate from Pacifica Across America, presenting the “best” of programming from other Pacifica stations.

By the close of October 7, WBAI’s Local Station Board (Pacifica has both a National Board and Local Station Boards) had gotten a Temporary Restraining Order barring the takeover, but Pacifica refused to comply. As a contempt of court hearing was about to be begin, Pacifica’s lawyers moved the case to Federal Court in Manhattan. Litigation continues.

All of this occurred without a vote of Pacifica’s National Board. On the evening of October 10, the 22-member Board was scheduled to have a conference call/meeting to consider a motion to ratify what Vernile had done. In Court the WBAI representatives called it an unauthorized putsch by a National Director gone rogue. Pacifica’s lawyer characterized it as an act of financial necessity, asserting that WBAI had no money to pay its 12-employee staff. The attorney also warned the court that allowing WBAI’s staff to control programming would risk the FCC license, and perhaps even Pacifica’s 501 c 3 charitable status.

The most recent dispute in a 60-year rocky marriage between WBAI and the Pacifica Foundation arose in rather startling fashion. In late August, Mimi Rosenberg, a lawyer who has been producing shows on WBAI for 40 years, taped a promo for a Labor Day show addressing Donald Trump’s immigration policies. In the promo she used the phrase “we’ve got to stop Trump.” The folks at Pacifica who monitor programs sounded alarms. Vernile immediately called WBAI’s Station Manager, Berthold Reimers, and demanded that the promo not be aired. He also wanted Rosenberg, who is a volunteer, “suspended” for a week, and insisted that her shows be pre-taped so that they could be reviewed. Reimers acceded to the first two requests, but not the third. On September 27 he received a warning letter from Vernile asserting that his stewardship of the station was risking Pacifica’s and WBAI’s tax status and FCC license. Clearly, at that point, Vernile began to plan his station raid 10 days later.

The Pacifica radio network remains, after 46 years, one of the more fascinating institutions of the post war counterculture. The first successful experiment in listener-sponsored radio, Berkeley’s KPFA began as an idea of Lewis Hill and his allies in 1946 who envisioned a radio station which would promote pacifist awareness in the face of the looming Cold War.

KPFA, the first of the current five Pacifica stations—in Berkeley, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Washington—went on the air in April 1948. KPFA’s iconoclastic programming led New York philanthropist Louis Schweitzer to donate the license of his commercial FM station, WBAI, to the Pacifica Foundation in 1959. In the late 50s and early 60s, the radicalism of Pacifica’s broadcasts was based on its eclectic musical programming and educational and political series on issues rarely dealt with by the mainstream media — such as the Kennedy administration’s subterfuge in pursuing a nuclear arms build-up. While these elements remain vital aspects of broadcasts now, the Vietnam War and upsurge of protest against it had an immense impact on the role played by the network’s then three stations during the 60s. WBAI’s changing moniker indicates the course of its transformations from the 60s until today: “free speech radio” evolved into “free radio,” finally “community radio.” Current Issue View our current issue

WBAI’s “free” or “live” radio programs during the 1960s were arguably among the most innovative and explosive mass media ever broadcast in the United States. Yet, this remarkable achievement’s blessing and curse was that its creative impulse derived in large measure from its symbiotic relation with listeners’ expanding opposition to the Vietnam War. In New York City, WBAI played a central role in the 1960s counterculture. Although precise audience figures are unavailable, in the late 60s some 600,000 people tuned in to 99.5 FM each week for “free radio”: news, agitation, music, and live coverage of rallies, sit-ins, be-ins, happenings, protests, and street theater. WBAI’s lengthy morning and evening news reports of the war were supplemented in 1967 by a new Washington news bureau, as well as by hundreds of special public-affairs programs on all aspects of government policy. Combined with the station’s involvement with the antiwar Movement — live coverage of demonstrations, teach-ins, and strikes — and the extensive bulletin board/calendar service which it broadcast daily, the programming around the Vietnam war built a huge audience who habitually listened to WBAI. This vast, passionately devoted community of listeners actively participated in all aspects of the station: in producing the shows as volunteers, in phoning in to the many call-in shows, and in attending events and demonstrations which the station promoted. By 1971 almost thirty thousand chose to sustain the station by paying ten to thirty dollars annually as subscribers.

As the 60s ended, and the Movement changed, so did WBAI’s programming. Puerto Rican and Black nationalists, Asian-American activists, feminist spokespeople, gay and lesbian activists, and newly empowered ecologists all began regularly scheduled programs. No single show or personality mattered the most, but the sequence of so many of them, one following another in a broadcast day, gave the station an ineffable identity. But over time listenership began to decline. Between 1971-1976 the station lost half its subscribers (from 30,000 to 15,000) and was increasing its debt. The same was true for Pacifica’s other stations. Clearly the end of the Vietnam War, and the movement it spawned, hurt. So did the creation of National Public Radio (NPR).

By 1975 WBAI was failing financially. There was no consistency to the daily schedule. And there was almost no audience in New York’s vast nonwhite communities. Unevenly WBAI began to address that, and it is not unusual today to hear WBAI on the radio of livery cab drivers. It was not until the hiring of Berthold Reimers in 2014 that the station began to adopt a strategy of allying itself with the politics of the Occupy Movement, the Bernie Sanders phenomenon, Black Lives Matter, and the modern climate justice movement. Reimers gave time slots to movement activists, and created themes for each hour slot on the air. The most recent fund-drive, cut short by the station takeover, was producing between $10,000 and $13,000 a day. WBAI was running at a deficit (like all of the other Pacifica stations), but the monthly deficit was decreasing.

WBAI’s loss was not greeted with a yawn. It has been a major media story, even in the impeachment dominated news cycles. Whether it will survive, however, remains unclear.