Sarah Manguso is one of the severest writers working today. Because she's a woman whose first two publications were poetry collections, critics sometimes frame her sensibility as "lyrical." But they're wrong: Her allegiance is to a far flintier ethos.

Manguso established a reputation for tightly controlled writing with 2015’s Ongoingness, a stark, compelling examination of her obsession with diary-keeping that didn’t include any actual journal entries. (The New York Times reviewer said the “slim as a Pop-Tart” book “offers crumbs.”) Yet its distinguishing aspects—an almost brutal brevity and moments of distracting self-satisfaction—are present in her earlier writing as well. Her first book of prose, 2007’s Hard to Admit and Harder to Escape, consists of 81 entries that never extend beyond a page and mostly concern themselves with missed connections, frustrated desires, and minor existential horrors. “What will we do now that we know a word our teacher doesn’t?” she worries in No. 54, after her fifth-grade teacher incorrectly reads the definition of “wan.” In No. 17, she cries while repairing a broken espresso machine, “realizing that even if I haven’t convinced the others it’s part of me, I seem, at least, to have convinced myself.” You need never come to a Manguso book concerned that it will lack an exaggerated sense of self-importance.

Her latest, 300 Arguments, is more of the same, but Manguso’s rueful observations and laments are now distilled even further. Containing as many passages as the title promises—­sometimes merely a single line, sometimes half a dozen—it’s a collection that seeks to pierce readers’ minds with an arrow of insight. “Think of this as a short book composed entirely of what I hoped would be a long book’s quotable passages,” she explains. The instruction could almost be taken as an expression of humility or—since modesty often includes deference—apology: Manguso wanted to create something other than she did. And yet whatever her own aspirations, she rarely concerns herself with what a reader might desire or expect. In the afterword of Ongoingness, she confesses: “I asked a few friends whether they thought I should excerpt the diary in this essay.” All of them said yes, but she proceeded as planned regardless: “I didn’t want to…so I tried to reason my way out of the task.”